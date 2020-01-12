Global  

Iranian police deny shooting at protesters

Iranian police deny shooting at protesters

Iranian police deny shooting at protesters

Video on social media appears to record gunshots and blood on the streets of Tehran, as huge crowds demonstrate following Iran&apos;s admission that it mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane.

David Doyle reports.
Tehran police chief denies shots fired at protesters: Iran state media

Police in the Iranian capital did not fire on protesters and officers have been under orders to show...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaUSATODAY.comWorldNews


Protesters demand Iran's leaders quit

Riot police have stepped up their presence in Tehran after protests following the Iranian military's...
SBS - Published


