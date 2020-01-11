Global  

Boris Johnson meets newly-appointed Northern Ireland leaders at Stormont

Boris Johnson meets newly-appointed Northern Ireland leaders at Stormont

Boris Johnson meets newly-appointed Northern Ireland leaders at Stormont

Boris Johnson has met Stormont’s newly-appointed leaders for talks set to focus on how much the Government will stump up to support the return of devolution.

The Prime Minister was greeted by DUP First Minister Arlene Foster and Sinn Fein deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill outside Stormont Castle in Belfast.
UK PM Johnson visits Northern Ireland to meet new executive, Irish PM

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Northern Ireland on Monday to mark the restoration of the...
Reuters


Powersharing returns to Northern Ireland Assembly [Video]Powersharing returns to Northern Ireland Assembly

Stormont's first and deputy first ministers have been appointed after powersharing returned to Northern Ireland. DUP leader Arlene Foster resumes the first minister role she lost when the last..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:15Published

Northern Ireland parliament sits at Stormont after three years of deadlock [Video]Northern Ireland parliament sits at Stormont after three years of deadlock

Northern Ireland parliament sits at Stormont after three years of deadlock

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:46Published

