South Koreans learn to beat the AI hiring bots

In South Korea, a growing number of jobseekers are paying good money to get ready for the moment they come face to face with a computer.

Korean firms have begun to roll out Artificial Intelligence as part of their hiring process.

And students are scrambling to keep up.

The AI is apparently smart enough to detect fear and joy and even gauge their personality.

Applicants can earn points by maintaining composure and a positive expression.

While the program throws out tough questions and challenges.

Some who sell the technology swear by it, like Chris Jung, the chief manager of Midas IT.

(SOUNDBITE) (Korean) CHIEF MANAGER OF WEB SOLUTION AT MIDAS IT, CHRIS JUNG, SAYING: "We believe the actual performance or competence of the applicants cannot be properly assessed when they are deliberately thinking, responding, and acting during interviews.

We want to see how the applicants subconsciously react and deal with situations." Businesses around the world have been experimenting with AI in order to whittle down the list of applicants.

But in South Korea's tight job market, the trend has taken off.

That's bad news for some.

22-year-old Kim Seok-wu is a student at one of the country's top universities.

But he's already failed one AI interview.

(SOUNDBITE) (Korean) SOUTH KOREAN UNIVERSITY STUDENT WHO IS PREPARING FOR AI JOB INTERVIEWS, KIM SEOK-WU, SAYING: "When you prepare for job interviews or exams, people know how to get a high score or make themselves seem positive and friendly.

You can't really do that for AI interviews, so all the preparation for it feels meaningless." Around a quarter of South Korea's top corporations are using, or planning to use, AI technology to find their next hire.

That's good news for AI cram schools eager for business.

But for jobseekers, it may mean more time and money as they learn how to put on their best face for a bot.