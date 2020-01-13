Global  

Here are the 2020 Oscars nominations

Nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards, the highest honors in the movie industry, were announced on Monday.

The awards will be handed out on Feb.

9 at a ceremony in Hollywood.
Dark comic book story "Joker" led nominations on Monday for the Oscars, with 11 nods, including best picture.

Class="kln">Warner Bros film will compete for the top prize with race car drama "Ford v Ferrari," Netflix gangster movie "The Irishman," Nazi satire "Jojo Rabbit," classic novel "Little Women," domestic drama "Marriage Story," World War One film "1917," nostalgic "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," and South Korean movie "Parasite." "The Irishman," "1917" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" got 10 nods each.

The Oscars, the highest awards in the movie industry, will be handed out at a ceremony in Hollywood on Feb.

9.



