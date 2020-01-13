Here are the 2020 Oscars nominations

Dark comic book story "Joker" led nominations on Monday for the Oscars, with 11 nods, including best picture.
The
Class="kln">Warner Bros film will compete for the top prize with race car drama "Ford v Ferrari," Netflix gangster movie "The Irishman," Nazi satire "Jojo Rabbit," classic novel "Little Women," domestic drama "Marriage Story," World War One film "1917," nostalgic "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," and South Korean movie "Parasite." "The Irishman," "1917" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" got 10 nods each.
The Oscars, the highest awards in the movie industry, will be handed out at a ceremony in Hollywood on Feb.
9.