The biggest 2020 Oscar snubs to get mad about

Video Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
The biggest 2020 Oscar snubs to get mad aboutThis year’s Academy Award nominees include: men
Biggest Oscar snubs: Jennifer Lopez, Robert De Niro shut out of nominations

The 2020 Academy Awards nominees were announced Monday morning. Which contenders didn't make the cut...
USATODAY.com - Published

Renee Zellweger and Elton John among Oscar nominees, yet Rocketman and Judy snubbed for the big prize

Renée Zellweger and Elton John are among the nominees for the 2020 Academy Awards, but their films...
PinkNews - Published


Tweets about this

aleexga_

Alex Garcia Agree with almost all of these. But even so, the Oscar nominations are pretty good this year! 👏🏼 Oscars 2020 Nomin… https://t.co/3THqQID7aP 25 seconds ago

Gregoriancant

Greg Brian RT @washingtonpost: SNUBS https://t.co/C0bspL3c3k 37 seconds ago

splinterhamato

rat dad RT @PlanetofFinks: just saw a headline that was like "The Biggest Oscar Snubs, from Adam Sandler to women" 46 seconds ago

cestlavieok

CestLaVieOk RT @TIME: Here are the biggest snubs and surprises of the 2020 Oscar nominations https://t.co/woMteTjpO9 2 minutes ago

washingtonpost

The Washington Post SNUBS https://t.co/C0bspL3c3k 2 minutes ago

michaeljnewport

Michael Newport The Unforgivable 2020 Oscars Snubs Prove the Academy Cooks With Absolutely No Seasoning https://t.co/au8yjBROPY via @Esquire 2 minutes ago

BatchelorLaw

Batchelor Law Firm RT @DonnaCassata: This year’s biggest Oscar snubs, from Adam Sandler and Jennifer Lopez to women directing movies https://t.co/eMvLBtZSTN 2 minutes ago

JustinScottS

Justin Simonetti RT @nytimes: The Oscars best director lineup is all male once again. Aside from “Parasite,” the films nominated for best picture feature vi… 3 minutes ago

