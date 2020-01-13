The biggest 2020 Oscar snubs to get mad about

Alex Garcia Agree with almost all of these. But even so, the Oscar nominations are pretty good this year! 👏🏼 Oscars 2020 Nomin… https://t.co/3THqQID7aP 25 seconds ago

Greg Brian RT @washingtonpost: SNUBS https://t.co/C0bspL3c3k 37 seconds ago

rat dad RT @PlanetofFinks: just saw a headline that was like "The Biggest Oscar Snubs, from Adam Sandler to women" 46 seconds ago

CestLaVieOk RT @TIME: Here are the biggest snubs and surprises of the 2020 Oscar nominations https://t.co/woMteTjpO9 2 minutes ago

The Washington Post SNUBS https://t.co/C0bspL3c3k 2 minutes ago

Michael Newport The Unforgivable 2020 Oscars Snubs Prove the Academy Cooks With Absolutely No Seasoning https://t.co/au8yjBROPY via @Esquire 2 minutes ago

Batchelor Law Firm RT @DonnaCassata: This year’s biggest Oscar snubs, from Adam Sandler and Jennifer Lopez to women directing movies https://t.co/eMvLBtZSTN 2 minutes ago