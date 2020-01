Supreme Court rejects appeal in texting suicide 36 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 00:54s - Published Supreme Court rejects appeal in texting suicide The U.S. Supreme Court will not hear the case of a woman convicted in her boyfriend's suicide.

Supreme Court rejects appeal in texting suicide THIS NOON.THE SUPREME COURT REJECTING ANAPPEAL IN THE CASE OF THEPLAINVILLE WOMAN WHO SENT HERBOYFRIEND TEXT MESSAGES URGINGHIM TO KILL HIMSELF.MICHELLE CARTER IS SERVING ASENTENCE AFTER BEING CONVICTEDOF MANSLAUGHTER IN THE DEATH OFCONRAD ROY III.CARTER CAUSED THE DEATH OF ROYWHEN SHE ORDERED HIM TO GET BACKIN HIS CARBON MONOXIDE FILLEDTRUCK THAT HE PARKED IN A KMARTPARKING LOT.CARTER’S LAWYER SAYS THE SUPREMECOURT NOT ACCEPTING THE PETITIONAT THIS TIME IS UNFORTUNATE.MANY IN THE LEGAL COMMUNITYUNDERSTAND THE DANGERS CREATEDBY THE MASSACHUSETTS COURTS.







