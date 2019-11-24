Global  

Inside the charred Iran-bombed Iraq joint base

Inside the charred Iran-bombed Iraq joint base

Reuters video footage shows the damage inside Iraq&apos;s Ain al-Asad air base, the site of last week&apos;s Iranian missile attack on U.S. forces.

No Americans were reported harmed in the strikes.
