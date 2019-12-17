Here Are the 2020 Oscar Nominees for Best Original Song | Billboard News 52 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 01:36s - Published Here Are the 2020 Oscar Nominees for Best Original Song | Billboard News Elton John and Bernie Taupin, fresh off their Golden Globe win for best original song for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman (Paramount), were nominated for an Oscar in that category on Monday (Jan. 13).

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like