Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Here Are the 2020 Oscar Nominees for Best Original Song | Billboard News

Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 01:36s - Published < > Embed
Here Are the 2020 Oscar Nominees for Best Original Song | Billboard News

Here Are the 2020 Oscar Nominees for Best Original Song | Billboard News

Elton John and Bernie Taupin, fresh off their Golden Globe win for best original song for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman (Paramount), were nominated for an Oscar in that category on Monday (Jan.

13).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Real_Infinity95

Real_Infinity95 RT @washingtonpost: Oscar nominations are being announced now. Here are the nominees: Best actress in a supporting role Laura Dern, “Marr… 18 minutes ago

arifjamallodhi

arif lodhi RT @ABC: BREAKING: Here are the nominees for Best Picture! #Oscars #OscarNoms https://t.co/n5CzxUtkRw https://t.co/ZqAuyEbDvj 28 minutes ago

MotleyCDanielle

Danielle Hollywood showing us how unwoke it is, yet again. In the history of the Academy Awards, only 5 female directors h… https://t.co/cy9TeWEcB1 39 minutes ago

markhw_

Mark White RT @BensOscarMath: 12/92: Perfect! My mathematical predictions for @THR go 9/9 in predicting the 2019 Best Picture nominees! You can read t… 45 minutes ago

FerrisWheelPro

Joey Ferris A few snubs here, but I'm satisfied with the nominees this year. Happy to see Parasite nominated for Best Directing… https://t.co/WzsCxfSxzo 45 minutes ago

LARamsFanTG400

Cali Sports Fan #DubNation RT @GMA: BREAKING: Here are the nominees for Best Picture! #Oscars #OscarNoms https://t.co/yZVjLydHsM https://t.co/BqC1Y27T7s 1 hour ago

TDKdweller

Elliott (אליוט) RT @ABCWorldNews: JUST IN: The "best picture" nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards. "Ford v. Ferrari" "The Irishman" "Jojo Rabbit" "Joker"… 1 hour ago

LARamsFanTG400

Cali Sports Fan #DubNation RT @GMA: BREAKING: Here are the @TheAcademy's nominees for Best Leading Actor! #Oscars #OscarNoms https://t.co/MCkwl3jBoZ https://t.co/bOa… 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lewis Capaldi and rapper Dave lead the nominations for this year's BRIT Awards, [Video]Lewis Capaldi and rapper Dave lead the nominations for this year's BRIT Awards,

Lewis Capaldi and rapper Dave lead the nominations for this year's BRIT Awards, with four nods apiece. Capaldi's nominations include Song of the Year for "Someone You Loved," Album of the Year for his..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published

Academy Releases Academy Releases Oscar Nomination Shortlists [Video]Academy Releases Academy Releases Oscar Nomination Shortlists

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released shortlists of potential Oscar nominees in nine categories Monday. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.