Hong Kong Denies Entry To Human Rights Watch Director

Hong Kong Denies Entry To Human Rights Watch Director

Hong Kong Denies Entry To Human Rights Watch Director

Kenneth Roth says he was barred from entering Hong Kong.

He was set to release a report critical of China&apos;s human rights record.
Recent related news from verified sources

Hong Kong denies entry to Human Rights Watch director

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities barred the head of Human Rights Watch from entering the...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com•Eurasia Review•New Zealand Herald


Human Rights Watch claims director denied entry into Hong Kong

"I had hoped to spotlight Beijing's deepening assault on international efforts to uphold human...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Reuters India•Sify•TIME•Reuters•SBS



Tweets about this

DigitalTrendsN1

Digital Trends & News RT @TIME: Hong Kong authorities prevented the head of Human Rights Watch from entering the city, where he planned to launch the organizatio… 3 seconds ago

FEduhk

3HK RT @KenRoth: "The denial of [my] entry appears to undercut the Hong Kong government’s claim that it upholds free expression & remains commi… 29 seconds ago

kakaworld1

HKkaworld RT @AJEnglish: Hong Kong denies entry to Human Rights Watch director https://t.co/9k4CyT8al5 2 minutes ago

marcowongmh0207

Marco Wong RT @WashTimes: Hong Kong denies entry to Human Rights Watch director https://t.co/JMSBtu9wPT 4 minutes ago

elizabethcav07

Elizabeth Cavanaugh RT @TIME: The head of Human Rights Watch was barred from entering Hong Kong. Activists see a worrying trend https://t.co/k8Z3Xh01vv 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Human Rights Watch head denied entry to Hong Kong [Video]Human Rights Watch head denied entry to Hong Kong

Immigration officials have stopped the executive director of Human Rights Watch from entering Hong Kong. Kenneth Roth says he was visiting the city to release his organization&apos;s world human..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:03Published

China influencing media, CPJ report [Video]China influencing media, CPJ report

HONG KONG MEDIA FREEDOM

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:40Published

