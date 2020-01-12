Chiefs' defensive tackle Chris Jones misses practice Friday

We thought the chiefs having the first round bye was fantastic and everyone was healthy... those were good times, right... well, don't panic just yet... but chris jones didn't practice today..

And questionable for sunday... jones was limited in practice yesterday with a calf injury... and then didn't even go today... so the chiefs don't know if he'll go yet, but andy reid... he didn't want to really talk about it too much today..

(sot, andy reid: "yeah, he didn't practice today.

For the injury thing, you got what you need.

Do you need to know the play?

He tweaked it.

He didn't practice today.

We'll see how he does.") andy reid didn't give too much information on how the injury happened in practice this week... jones has missed some time this year due to injuries... even the first metting with the texans..

This injury and this time..

It's different... it's the playoffs... but chiefs linebacker anthony hitchens says it's next man up...(sot, anthony hitchens: "hopefully, he can play, but we can't sit down and cry about it.

We have to have some other guys step up.

Chris is one of the better players on this defense and everyone knows that.

We're just going to have to come