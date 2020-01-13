Daily Dividend Report: LNT, EPD, AON, CBT, COKE

The Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share payable on February 18, 2020, to shareowners of record as of the close of business on January 31, 2020.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) declared an increase in the quarterly cash distribution paid to limited partners with respect to the fourth quarter of 2019 to $0.445 per common unit, or $1.78 per unit on an annualized basis.

The quarterly distribution will be paid Wednesday, February 12, 2020, to unitholders of record as of the close of business Friday, January 31, 2020.

This distribution, which represents a 2.3 percent increase over the distribution declared with respect to the fourth quarter of 2018, is the partnership's 62nd consecutive quarterly distribution increase.

Aon (AON) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share on outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares.

The dividend is payable February 14, 2020 to shareholders of record on February 3, 2020.

Cabot Corporation (CBT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share on all outstanding shares of the Corporation's common stock.

The dividend is payable on March 13, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2020.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE) has declared a dividend for the first quarter of 2020 of $0.25 per share on shares of the Company's Common Stock and Class B Common Stock payable on February 7, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 24, 2020.