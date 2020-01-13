Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Cardi B Is Considering a Future in Politics

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
Cardi B Is Considering a Future in Politics

Cardi B Is Considering a Future in Politics

Cardi B Is Considering a Future in Politics In a series of tweets, the Grammy winner says she "loves government," but doesn't agree with it.

Cardi B, via Twitter Cardi B, via Twitter Cardi went on to tease that she will talk more in the future about potential political aspirations.

In the meantime, the "Bodak Yellow" songstress is a known supporter of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

The 2020 presidential candidate and rapper teamed up for a campaign video last summer.

Cardi B, via Twitter
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Look: Cardi B Reveals Her Potential Future Career + It’s Not In Entertainment Biz

New York rapper Cardi B knows it’s really deeper than rap. The hip-hop superstar has dished on the...
SOHH - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.