Cardi B Is Considering a Future in Politics In a series of tweets, the Grammy winner says she "loves government," but doesn't agree with it.

In the meantime, the "Bodak Yellow" songstress is a known supporter of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

The 2020 presidential candidate and rapper teamed up for a campaign video last summer.

