Gigi Hadid Summoned For Jury Duty In Weinstein Case

Gigi Hadid Summoned For Jury Duty In Weinstein Case

Gigi Hadid Summoned For Jury Duty In Weinstein Case

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is in the running to be a juror in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial after telling a judge Monday that she thinks she would be able to “keep an open mind on the facts.” CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
