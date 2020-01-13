Gigi Hadid Summoned For Jury Duty In Weinstein Case 47 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:11s - Published Gigi Hadid Summoned For Jury Duty In Weinstein Case Supermodel Gigi Hadid is in the running to be a juror in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial after telling a judge Monday that she thinks she would be able to “keep an open mind on the facts.” CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Jasmine Wow RT @molcranenewman: Gigi Hadid was among 120 New Yorkers summoned for jury duty this morning at Harvey Weinstein’s rape and sexual assault… 9 minutes ago Greer RT @alyssavingan: Definitely would not have put "Gigi Hadid summoned for jury duty in the Harvey Weinstein trial" on my 2020 Bingo card yet… 18 minutes ago Riki🌈🇨🇦🇺🇸🇩🇰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Gigi Hadid Summoned for Jury Duty at Weinstein’s Trial https://t.co/yoO1ccWEvy 27 minutes ago