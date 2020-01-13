Saudis Withdraw 21 Cadets From US After Stabbing Spree
Saudi Arabia will withdraw 21 cadets receiving military training in the United States.
This is following a U.S. investigation into a Saudi officer’s fatal shooting of three Americans.
The stabbing happened at a Florida naval base that U.S. Attorney General William Barr branded an act of terrorism.
The Dec.
6 attack further complicated U.S.-Saudi relations at a time of heightened tensions.
Reuters reports that Iran is Saudi Arabia’s regional rival.
A deputy sheriff shot dead the gunman, Saudi Air Force Second Lieutenant Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, in the Pensacola, Florida, incident.