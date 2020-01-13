Global  

Saudis Withdraw 21 Cadets From US After Stabbing Spree

Saudi Arabia will withdraw 21 cadets receiving military training in the United States.

This is following a U.S. investigation into a Saudi officer’s fatal shooting of three Americans.

The stabbing happened at a Florida naval base that U.S. Attorney General William Barr branded an act of terrorism.

The Dec.

6 attack further complicated U.S.-Saudi relations at a time of heightened tensions.

Reuters reports that Iran is Saudi Arabia’s regional rival.

A deputy sheriff shot dead the gunman, Saudi Air Force Second Lieutenant Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, in the Pensacola, Florida, incident.
