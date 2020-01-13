|
Minnesota Court Of Appeals Rejects 2 Major Permits For PolyMet Mine
|
The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday rejected two of the most important permits for the planned PolyMet copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota, Amelia Santaniello reports (0:24).
