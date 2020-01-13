Global  

Minnesota Court Of Appeals Rejects 2 Major Permits For PolyMet Mine

The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday rejected two of the most important permits for the planned PolyMet copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota, Amelia Santaniello reports (0:24).

WCCO 4 News At 5 – Jan.

13, 2020
Minnesota court rejects 2 major permits for PolyMet mine

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday rejected two of the most important...
