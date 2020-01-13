Eight People Wounded In Colorado Stabbing Spree

A man was taken into custody after stabbing eight people at multiple locations in Colorado Springs.

Reuters says on Monday morning he attacked in what police said appeared to be a random act of violence.

The stabbing spree, which began about 1:30 a.m., took place near walking trails.

Around 460,000 people call Colorado Springs home, including lots of military personnel.

Responding police officers found two victims on the city’s west side and tracked the suspect along trails.