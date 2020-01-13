Oscar Surprise: Voters Pass Over Big Names

Oscar voters passed over big names including Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Murphy and Robert De Niro.

Many were surprised by the first Academy Award nomination to actor Antonio Banderas.

Reuters reports his nomination is for Spanish film “Pain and Glory.” Singer and actress Lopez was widely praised for her role as an enterprising pole dancer in “Hustlers".

Eddie Murphy was praised for his lead role in “Dolemite is My Name.