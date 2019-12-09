Global  

Tyson Fury says 'not a bother' to beat Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury has vowed to knock Deontay Wilder out in the second round of their eagerly-anticipated heavyweight rematch next month.

“What is going to happen is that I am going to get what I won last time," Fury said after the boxers faced-off in Los Angeles.

"Beat a man once, you beat him again, you definitely beat him three times in a row.

Not a bother." Fury and Wilder will go head-to-head at Las Vegas’s MGM Grand Garden Arena in February, 14 months after their controversial opening bout.
