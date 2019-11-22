Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The Ladies Compete In a Fashion Show

Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 04:21s - Published < > Embed
The Ladies Compete In a Fashion Show

The Ladies Compete In a Fashion Show

TV personality Carson Kressley hosts The Bachelor 2020 Fashion Show -- judged by himself, legendary model Janice Dickinson, and Revolve Clothing's chief brand officer Raissa Gerona -- where the lucky winner will take home 40 shopping bags full of Revolve's clothes.

Hannah Ann looks like a frontrunner, but Victoria F.

Struggles with her confidence.

From 'Week 2,' season 24, episode 2 of The Bachelor.

Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The Ladies Compete In a Fashion Show

Watch full episodes of The Bachelor online at ABC.

Stream The Ladies Compete In a Fashion Show instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch! ‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ Star Stephanie Hollman Reveals She Hasn’t Spoken To Kameron Westcott In Months [Video]Watch! ‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ Star Stephanie Hollman Reveals She Hasn’t Spoken To Kameron Westcott In Months

Real Housewives of Dallas star Stephanie Hollman revealed to OKMagazine.com that she hasn't spoken to costar Kameron Westcott in months! The two ladies began feuding during season 3, and things came to..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 04:12Published

Watch! Bravolebrities Reveal Whose Closet They Would Raid, Who They Would Pick To Bail Them Out Of Jail & More! [Video]Watch! Bravolebrities Reveal Whose Closet They Would Raid, Who They Would Pick To Bail Them Out Of Jail & More!

Gina Kirschenheiter, Erika Jayne, Ramona Singer and more answered some of OKMagazine.com's most burning questions at BravoCon 2019. They had some interesting responses when asked who out of the..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 02:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.