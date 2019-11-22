The Ladies Compete In a Fashion Show
TV personality Carson Kressley hosts The Bachelor 2020 Fashion Show -- judged by himself, legendary model Janice Dickinson, and Revolve Clothing's chief brand officer Raissa Gerona -- where the lucky winner will take home 40 shopping bags full of Revolve's clothes.
Hannah Ann looks like a frontrunner, but Victoria F.
Struggles with her confidence.
From 'Week 2,' season 24, episode 2 of The Bachelor.
Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.