'Joker' secures 11 Academy Award Nominations

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:56s
'Joker' secures 11 Academy Award NominationsIt is the most of any movie competing in the 2020 Oscars.
Recent related news from verified sources

2020 Academy Award nominations spark outrage, return of #Oscarssowhite

This year's Academy Award nominations have created new controversy over whether the Oscars are too...
CBS News - Published

Oscar nominations: Joker leads with 11 nods, Parasite creates history

Joker trumped critically-acclaimed titles to emerge as the front-runner at the 92nd Academy Award...
Mid-Day - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Parasite' director makes Oscar history [Video]'Parasite' director makes Oscar history

Bong Joon-ho&apos;s dark comedy &quot;Parasite&quot; has won six Academy Awards nominations, including best director. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:39Published

Here are the Academy Award Nominations 2020 [Video]Here are the Academy Award Nominations 2020

Here are the Academy Award Nominations 2020.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 03:09Published

