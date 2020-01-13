Trump on Soleimani intelligence: 'I think it's been totally consistent' 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:43s - Published Trump on Soleimani intelligence: 'I think it's been totally consistent' U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said his administration has been 'totally consistent' on the intelligence behind the killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani. 0

