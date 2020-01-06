Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Australian Open matches delayed by smoke

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:40s - Published < > Embed
Australian Open matches delayed by smoke

Australian Open matches delayed by smoke

The Australian Open qualifying matches were delayed in Melbourne on Tuesday because of bushfire smoke.

Questions have been raised about the poor air quality as bushfires continue raging across the country.

Libby Hogan reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Australian Open matches could be suspended over bushfire smoke: organisers

Australian Open organisers are monitoring the deteriorating air quality in Melbourne and said matches...
Reuters - Published

Coughing fit sees player quit Australian Open qualifying

A player collapsed in a coughing fit and was forced to retire from Australian Open qualifying on...
Japan Today - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

minchinswitchy

@cassieverity RT @nytimes: One tennis player doubled over in coughing fits as hazardous air in Melbourne, Australia delayed play on the first day of Aust… 10 seconds ago

nytimes

The New York Times One tennis player doubled over in coughing fits as hazardous air in Melbourne, Australia delayed play on the first… https://t.co/ZsYtT1NQY1 4 minutes ago

ReutersTV

Reuters TV Australian Open matches delayed by smoke https://t.co/oigC8efTho https://t.co/N4Fsi1wL6s 31 minutes ago

7_rollo

Paul Rollinson RT @IndySport: Tennis player collapses during Australian Open qualifying due to 'poor air from bushfires' as matches as delayed and cancell… 39 minutes ago

TejpalRawat14

Tejpal Rawat(ZEE NEWS) RT @ZeeNews: #AustralianOpen qualifying matches delayed due to poor air #AustralianBushfires #AustralianBushfire https://t.co/DBjikYrmeb 56 minutes ago

ZeeNews

Zee News #AustralianOpen qualifying matches delayed due to poor air #AustralianBushfires #AustralianBushfire https://t.co/DBjikYrmeb 57 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) Australian Open matches delayed by smoke: https://t.co/4LctbrP4RP #AustralianOpen 1 hour ago

AgathaDejaeger

Agatha Dejaeger "Australian Open Qualifying Matches Delayed Due to Poor Air" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/MCNjalsEXE 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Health & wellbeing crucial at Aus Open' [Video]'Health & wellbeing crucial at Aus Open'

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley says the health and wellebing of all players, fans and staff involved at the Australian Open is of 'utmost importance' amid concerns over..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:53Published

Smoke forces Aus Open withdrawal [Video]Smoke forces Aus Open withdrawal

Melbourne warn people to stay indoors as smoke forces Dalila Jakupovic to retire from her Australian Open qualifier after a coughing fit.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.