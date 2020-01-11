Global  

Queen Elizabeth II: Harry and Meghan 'have my support'

Queen Elizabeth II: Harry and Meghan 'have my support'

"My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family," she said.

Queen Elizabeth says she supports Harry and Meghan after family meeting

After an unprecedented meeting, Queen Elizabeth II said in a statement her family is "supportive" of...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comDenver PostAceShowbizDeutsche WelleeuronewsReutersMid-DayNew Zealand HeraldIndian Express


Prince Harry to Meet With Queen Elizabeth II to Discuss His and Meghan's Future: Report

Prince Harry has some unfinished business to attend to. The Duke of Sussex is reportedly having a...
E! Online - Published


HeineGiessen

EU‘s citizen 🇪🇺 RT @business: Queen Elizabeth II says she has agreed to grant Prince Harry and Meghan their wish for a more independent life that will see… 21 seconds ago

HoaHanoi

Hoa Ngo RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Queen Elizabeth II said she was supportive of the decision from Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to… 56 seconds ago

Princehamayuon1

Princehamayuonroyali RT @boblister_poole: Royal saviour: Justin Trudeau vows to fund Meghan and Harry's security in promise to Queen https://t.co/vmLIgzSm54 1 minute ago

albertoallen

Alberto Allen Queen Elizabeth agress Harry and Meghan can exit Royal role. https://t.co/8qTRjL8gPJ 3 minutes ago

cathyacasey

Cathy Casey RT @WSJ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are stirring up an old question Queen Elizabeth spent years smoothing over: How is the royal family… 4 minutes ago

benjamat10

Ask yourself❌ 🇬🇧🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 RT @TidyPalHook: They want privilege without responsibility. Second rate soap actress gets chance of a lifetime and fails. Not content - in… 4 minutes ago

4029Yuna

Yuna Lee Queen Elizabeth agrees on 'period of transition' for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle https://t.co/uNnk52Yo3Q 6 minutes ago

RealGurkanwal

🇮🇳Gurkanwal Singh🇮🇳 RT @ReutersIndia: WATCH: Queen Elizabeth has given her blessing to grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s wish for a more indep… 7 minutes ago


British Queen: 'Prince Harry And Meghan Have My Blessing' [Video]British Queen: "Prince Harry And Meghan Have My Blessing"

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has given her blessing to grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

Queen agrees to let Prince Harry and Meghan go it alone [Video]Queen agrees to let Prince Harry and Meghan go it alone

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has given her blessing to grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s wish for a more independent future following crisis talks involving the most senior members of the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:52Published

