7-Billion-Year-Old Stardust Found in Meteorite is Oldest Material on Earth

7-Billion-Year-Old Stardust Found in Meteorite is Oldest Material on Earth

7-Billion-Year-Old Stardust Found in Meteorite is Oldest Material on Earth

Scientists found 7-billion-year-old stardust in a meteorite that predates the sun!

The grains are so small, hundreds of them would fit into the period at the end of this sentence.
Meteorite contains the oldest material on Earth: 7-billion-year-old stardust

Scientists have discovered the oldest solid material on Earth: 7-billion-year-old stardust trapped...
Oldest Material On Earth Found Inside A Meteorite [Video]Oldest Material On Earth Found Inside A Meteorite

The oldest solid material known to have ever fallen to Earth was found inside of a meteorite.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:36Published

