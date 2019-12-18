7-Billion-Year-Old Stardust Found in Meteorite is Oldest Material on Earth 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:03s - Published 7-Billion-Year-Old Stardust Found in Meteorite is Oldest Material on Earth Scientists found 7-billion-year-old stardust in a meteorite that predates the sun! The grains are so small, hundreds of them would fit into the period at the end of this sentence.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this SW1 @jackllukeman @Cmdr_Hadfield Now that's what I call cosmic. 👌🏻🌠😲🌍🌌🚀⭐ Seven-billion-year-old stardust found in mete… https://t.co/cCmRJlPoQv 3 minutes ago S.uikey RT @LiveScience: 7 Billion-Year-Old Stardust Is Oldest Material Found on Earth https://t.co/ZsiJ7LSuYf https://t.co/T0zLNwVMPg 4 minutes ago Mrs Lyn Hewitson RT @itvnews: 'Oldest solid material' discovered in meteorite that fell to Earth fifty years ago https://t.co/m1mX2neAmL 8 minutes ago Susan Stayner RT @realTuckFrumper: Seven Billion-year-old Stardust Trapped in a Meteorite Is Oldest Material Ever Found on Earth https://t.co/RKEspM8PVQ 17 minutes ago robert vincent 7 Billion-Year-Old Stardust Is Oldest Material Found on Earth https://t.co/kL2SDqlPVh 22 minutes ago #TuckFrump Seven Billion-year-old Stardust Trapped in a Meteorite Is Oldest Material Ever Found on Earth https://t.co/RKEspM8PVQ 28 minutes ago jazzy 👽🌧🎶 RT @abcnews: 7 billion-year-old grain of stardust found in Victorian meteorite older than the solar system https://t.co/fSBNzPmB7U 28 minutes ago Brian Linuxing 🇮🇪 🇪🇺💙 RT @CNET: Researchers have found grains that are likely 5 billion to 7 billion years old -- older than our solar system, which formed about… 37 minutes ago