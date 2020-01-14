Japan's skeptical response to Maezawa's search for SpaceX girlfriend

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is looking for a girlfriend to accompany him on a SpaceX voyage to the moon.

He posted to his Twitter account announcing that his search for a companion would be televised as a documentary show named "Full Moon Lovers".

But his plans to find a partner have received a mixed response in Japan - with many skeptical about his intentions.

(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) 20-YEAR-OLD STUDENTS FROM SAITAMA PREFECTURE, NATSUMI WAKASAYA (LEFT), AND SHU HAYASE (RIGHT), SAYING: SHU: "This is so funny, coming from a rich man." (SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) 43-YEAR-OLD COMPANY OWNER FROM NAGOYA, TOSHIYUKI ODA, SAYING: "I wonder why it is needed to announce "anyone wants to be my wife?" on Twitter.

I think he wants to sell his name." The 44-year-old entrepreneur, who made his fortune in online fashion sales, says he is seeking single women over the age of 20 for his lunar journey.

Maezawa is set to fly around the moon in 2023 as the first private passenger with Elon Musk's SpaceX.

He will select his partner by the end of March.