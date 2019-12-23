Global  

Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber 'taking a break'

Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber 'taking a break'

Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber 'taking a break'

'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber are said to be"taking a break" from their relationship as the comedian looks to focus on getting help with his mental health.
Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber's Relationship Is ''Cooling Off'' as He Prioritizes His Mental Health

Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson are at a crossroads in their relationship. With the New Year in full...
"Looks like Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber are over"

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 15 (ANI): American actor Pete Davidson and model Kaia Gerber's budding...
