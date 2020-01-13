Global  

Boris Johnson rejects Nicola Sturgeon's plan for second Scottish independence referendum

Boris Johnson rejects Nicola Sturgeon's plan for second Scottish independence referendum

Boris Johnson rejects Nicola Sturgeon's plan for second Scottish independence referendum

Boris Johnson has rejected Nicola Sturgeon's call for Holyrood to be given the power to hold a fresh vote on independence, saying in a letter to the First Minister: "I cannot agree to any request for a transfer of power that would lead to further independence referendums."
