Boris Johnson rejects Nicola Sturgeon's plan for second Scottish independence referendum 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:30s - Published Boris Johnson rejects Nicola Sturgeon's plan for second Scottish independence referendum Boris Johnson has rejected Nicola Sturgeon's call for Holyrood to be given the power to hold a fresh vote on independence, saying in a letter to the First Minister: "I cannot agree to any request for a transfer of power that would lead to further independence referendums."

