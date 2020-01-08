Harry and Meghan: What we know about brand Sussex Royal

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seeking to register Sussex Royal as a global trademark with the World Intellectual Property Organisation, having already registered the name in the UK.

If granted, the licence will cover a range of goods and activities including; clothing, magazines, fundraisers and running ‘emotional support groups’.

Licensing this brand could have huge commercial potential, given the couple's fame and popularity, and could go some way towards their aim of becoming financially independent from the royal family.