Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Harry and Meghan: What we know about brand Sussex Royal

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
Harry and Meghan: What we know about brand Sussex Royal

Harry and Meghan: What we know about brand Sussex Royal

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seeking to register Sussex Royal as a global trademark with the World Intellectual Property Organisation, having already registered the name in the UK.

If granted, the licence will cover a range of goods and activities including; clothing, magazines, fundraisers and running ‘emotional support groups’.

Licensing this brand could have huge commercial potential, given the couple's fame and popularity, and could go some way towards their aim of becoming financially independent from the royal family.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry, Meghan to step back as 'senior members' of royal family

London [UK], Jan 09 (ANI): Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, announced on Wednesday...
Sify - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayLainey GossipCBS 2


Queen Elizabeth Releases Statement on Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Decision to Step Away From Royal Duties

Queen Elizabeth‘s Deputy Communications Secretary has released a statement after Prince Harry and...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •AceShowbizSifyCBS 2



You Might Like


Tweets about this

kcirc01

Bless @ukguy4 @VenusChihuahua @guypbenson No it's your opinion too, you don't know what Harry and Meghan think. 3 minutes ago

nicky998

Danny N ⚫ RT @SNPChris: Im so upset about Harry and Meghan, I just didn’t see this coming. It’s so out of the blue and I’m just thankful the sycophan… 8 minutes ago

ItsJennyChen

Jenny Chen 陳孟瓏 🇹🇼🇨🇦 If I was China, and I saw Harry, the Queen's favorite entrapped in a love spell with a woman China has targeted fro… https://t.co/Nj1if5nPLz 8 minutes ago

WiltshireNews

Wiltshire News Megxit: Here's what we know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's plans to resign as royals https://t.co/3zwwX2iP8x 10 minutes ago

safemolly

𝕳𝖊𝖆𝖛𝖞 𝕮𝖗𝖔𝖜𝖓 My Nan was talking***on Meghan & Harry n she said “there’s always been something about her I didn’t like from th… https://t.co/fS6cQfTEX8 16 minutes ago

OneHuma28278147

OneHuman ☮🌏🕊🛡 RT @royal_suitor: “People keep saying, “Oh, but she should’ve expected it.” Why should we expect racism? “She should’ve been prepared.” How… 19 minutes ago

GillianRhys

Gillian Rhys 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 RT @Cathman: With all this Harry and Meghan kerfuffle, what will happen to their sustainable travel initiative, Travalyst? Me and @LenniCof… 20 minutes ago

fynnvasey

Desiree Fynn-Vasey RT @MrMasonMills: Prince Harry caught begging the CEO of Disney to give Meghan a voice over job. “You know she does voice overs and is ve… 21 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

What Caused Megxit? [Video]What Caused Megxit?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's are "stepping back" from the royal family. What caused this? According to Business Insider, it may have had to do with racism in the British Media. One of the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published

Prince Harry and Meghan's 'bombshell' plans explained [Video]Prince Harry and Meghan's 'bombshell' plans explained

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced plans to step back as senior royals, earn their own money and still support the Queen with royal duties. The Guardian's Caroline Davies examines what this..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 03:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.