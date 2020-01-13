|
Adam Sandler relieved by Oscars snub
|
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
Adam Sandler relieved by Oscars snub
Adam Sandler has shared that he is relieved that he was snubbed at this year's Academy Awards, joking he can now retire his suit.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Adam Sandler gave a great performance in Uncut Gems, but was snubbed and wasn’t given a nomination...
Just Jared - Published
|Adam Sandler is experiencing a bittersweet moment surrounding this year’s Oscars.
FOXNews.com - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources