Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

India is safe because of Army: Rajnath lauds PM Modi for CDS appointment

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:26s - Published < > Embed
India is safe because of Army: Rajnath lauds PM Modi for CDS appointment

India is safe because of Army: Rajnath lauds PM Modi for CDS appointment

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on the appointment of Chief of Defence Staff on Tuesday.

Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not waste time in the appointment of Chief of Defence Staff.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Outgoing Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat is India's 1st Chief of Defence Staff [Video]Outgoing Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat is India's 1st Chief of Defence Staff

Outgoing Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat is the government’s pick for India's 1st Chief of Defence Staff. Gen Bipin Rawat's tenure as Army chief ends on Dec 31, 2019. As CDS, Gen Rawat won't exercise..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.