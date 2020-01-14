Global  

Sanders Said A Woman Could NOT Win

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:38s
On Monday, a rumor surfaced that in 2018 Bernie Sanders told Elizabeth Warren a woman couldn't get elected President.

Sanders denied that he said it.

He lashed out at the media.

He called the people that started the rumor liars.

Well, it turns out that Sanders may be the liar.

Business Insider Warren has confirmed the conversation.

"I thought a woman could win; he disagreed."
