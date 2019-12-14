Father Mourns Loss Of Daughter Killed In I-95 Shooting



Recent related videos from verified sources Family Says Woman Shot, Killed In Car By Father In Fort Worth Was His Caretaker Queenette Johnson and Alvie Johnson, Jr. were making a trip to a bank when family members say something sent Alvie into a rage that led to him shooting his daughter. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:20Published 2 weeks ago Dad Accused of Murdering Teen Daughter, Niece Found Dead in Virginia Jail The father accused of shooting and killing his daughter and niece in December of 2018 died by suicide in Henrico Jail East on Friday, according to Crime Insider sources. Credit: WTVR Duration: 00:59Published on December 14, 2019