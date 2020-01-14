Global  

UK's Johnson says Huawei critics need to suggest alternatives

UK's Johnson says Huawei critics need to suggest alternatives

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said those opposed to the UK using 5G equipment made by China’s Huawei need to say what the alternatives are.

The comments came a day after the U.S. reportedly said using Huawei equipment would be &quot;madness&quot;.

Ciara Lee reports.
