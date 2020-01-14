US Treasury removes designation of China as currency manipulator now < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:26s - Published US Treasury removes designation of China as currency manipulator The decision came as a high-level Chinese delegation arrived in US before Wednesday's signing of a trade deal.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this VIRIYA RT @YahooFinance: U.S. Treasury drops China currency manipulator label ahead of trade deal signing https://t.co/cuhBjfblub https://t.co/CaK… 24 minutes ago Yahoo Finance U.S. Treasury drops China currency manipulator label ahead of trade deal signing https://t.co/cuhBjfblub https://t.co/CaKmQ1TsxS 24 minutes ago Blimling&Associates U.S. Treasury drops China currency manipulator label ahead of trade deal signing - Reuters https://t.co/d8PSjzVBHB https://t.co/S4bDOsDCth 32 minutes ago Pokeman RT @brianpklein: Without any major China policy change, Trump admin removes "currency manipulator" designation days before phase one trade… 55 minutes ago Brian P. Klein Without any major China policy change, Trump admin removes "currency manipulator" designation days before phase one… https://t.co/7mEabeFu5D 1 hour ago JStC U.S. Treasury drops China currency manipulator label ahead of trade deal signing https://t.co/vEHE4YPRPX via @YahooNews 2 hours ago maheshsdalvi US Treasury removes designation of China as currency manipulator https://t.co/0M2tf82dFr https://t.co/g62Zu4uKA4 4 hours ago GoCurrent US Treasury removes designation of China as currency manipulator https://t.co/T5bXtEhSTG https://t.co/6odO3EOkZy 5 hours ago