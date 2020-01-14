Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

US Treasury removes designation of China as currency manipulator

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:26s - Published < > Embed
US Treasury removes designation of China as currency manipulator

US Treasury removes designation of China as currency manipulator

The decision came as a high-level Chinese delegation arrived in US before Wednesday's signing of a trade deal.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

US treasury removes designation of China as currency manipulator

The US treasury department on Monday dropped its designation of China as a currency manipulator days...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •ReutersFrance 24SmartBriefSifyNewsmaxSeattlePI.comSeattle TimesNewsdayReuters India


US drops currency manipulation charge against China

Washington, Jan 14 (IANS) The US has dropped its designation of China as a currency manipulator,...
Sify - Published Also reported by •SmartBriefReutersSeattlePI.comSeattle TimesNewsday



You Might Like


Tweets about this

viriyabot

VIRIYA RT @YahooFinance: U.S. Treasury drops China currency manipulator label ahead of trade deal signing https://t.co/cuhBjfblub https://t.co/CaK… 24 minutes ago

YahooFinance

Yahoo Finance U.S. Treasury drops China currency manipulator label ahead of trade deal signing https://t.co/cuhBjfblub https://t.co/CaKmQ1TsxS 24 minutes ago

Blimling

Blimling&Associates U.S. Treasury drops China currency manipulator label ahead of trade deal signing - Reuters https://t.co/d8PSjzVBHB https://t.co/S4bDOsDCth 32 minutes ago

Pokeman42423643

Pokeman RT @brianpklein: Without any major China policy change, Trump admin removes "currency manipulator" designation days before phase one trade… 55 minutes ago

brianpklein

Brian P. Klein Without any major China policy change, Trump admin removes "currency manipulator" designation days before phase one… https://t.co/7mEabeFu5D 1 hour ago

JaeStC

JStC U.S. Treasury drops China currency manipulator label ahead of trade deal signing https://t.co/vEHE4YPRPX via @YahooNews 2 hours ago

maheshsdalvi

maheshsdalvi US Treasury removes designation of China as currency manipulator https://t.co/0M2tf82dFr https://t.co/g62Zu4uKA4 4 hours ago

current_go

GoCurrent US Treasury removes designation of China as currency manipulator https://t.co/T5bXtEhSTG https://t.co/6odO3EOkZy 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. drops China 'currency manipulator' label [Video]U.S. drops China 'currency manipulator' label

The U.S. Treasury Department has dropped its designation of China as a currency manipulator days before top officials of the world&apos;s two largest economies were due to sign a new trade..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:47Published

U.S. drops China 'currency manipulator' label [Video]U.S. drops China 'currency manipulator' label

The U.S. Treasury Department has dropped its designation of China as a currency manipulator days before top officials of the world's two largest economies were due to sign a new trade agreement. Eve..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.