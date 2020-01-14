From 'strolling next to cows' to Barcelona coach in 24 hours

BARCELONA, SPAIN (JANUARY 14, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) FC BARCELONA COACH, QUIQUE SETIEN, SAYING: "The most important thing is that I will try to transmit to my football players, because we know that we depend on them, to transmit them the excitement, the desire to win, the confidence that I truly have right now.

As (Eric) Abidal has said, normally I don't find it difficult to do it.

Today we trained for the first time, everything was really fast, yesterday I was strolling next to cows in my town and today I'm at the sports facilities of Football Club Barcelona training the best players in the world." 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) FC BARCELONA COACH, QUIQUE SETIEN, SAYING: "The first thought without a doubt is to thank this club, to the president, to (Eric) Abidal and (Deputy Sporting Director) Ramon (Planes), the opportunity they gave me to be here.

Not even in my best dreams could I have imagined of being here.

I'm a very emotional person and it's true that today it is a very special day for me." STORY: FC Barcelona unveiled former Real Betis coach Quique Setien as the club's new coach on Tuesday (January 14) after the Catalan have sacked Ernesto Valverde.

Setien said not even in his best dreams could he have pictured himself as the Barca coach, especially considering that just yesterday he was in his town "strolling next to cows".

Setien, 61, coached Real Betis last season but left by mutual consent after leading the club to a 10th-place finish.

The former Atletico Madrid and Racing Santander player is known for his possession soccer and attacking gameplan, which suits the way Barcelona were known for playing in the iconic Pep Guardiola era.