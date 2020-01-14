Global  

Watch: HM Amit Shah, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani take part in Uttarayan, fly kites

Gujarat celebrated Uttarayan by flying kites on Wednesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah flew kites as part of the celebrations.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also seen flying kites on the occasion.
