Watch: HM Amit Shah, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani take part in Uttarayan, fly kites 9 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:05s - Published Watch: HM Amit Shah, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani take part in Uttarayan, fly kites Gujarat celebrated Uttarayan by flying kites on Wednesday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah flew kites as part of the celebrations. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also seen flying kites on the occasion. 0

