Environmental concerns delay Scottish spaceport plan

Proposals to create Britain’s first launch spaceport have been put on hold after residents in the Highlands raised environmental concerns.

Late last month the Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), who are leading the Space Hub Sutherland project, confirmed that the planning application would not be submitted by the end of 2019 as planned after holding consultations with local communities.

Part of the £17.3 million scheme is set to be re-designed.

Video interviews were conducted on A'Mhoine Peninsula in the north coast of Sutherland, Scotland, where UK space company ORBEX want to construct a spaceport to launch satellites into the lucrative polar orbit.

Opposition from locals raised concerns about the transparency of the deal and the impact upon the fragile peat bogs of the A'Mhoine Peninsula.

Local resident Alastair Gow, explains: "If they can give us guarantees that the environment will be protected, then I'd certainly be more interested in listening to them." “We’re now aiming to submit an application early in the new year," said a spokeswoman for HIE.

This footage was captured on September 3.