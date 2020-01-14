Global  

Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda passes away

Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda passes away

Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda passes away

Ritu Nanda, daughter of the late Raj Kapoor and mother-in-law of Shweta Bachchan, passed away following a long battle with cancer, early on Tuesday.
Kapoor family bereaved! Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda passes away at 71; Amitabh Bachchan confirms on his blog

Raj Kapoor's daughter and Shweta Bachchan Nanda's mother-in-law Ritu Nanda passed away this morning...
Shweta Bachchan Nanda's mother-in-law Ritu Nanda passes away

Ritu Nanda, Shweta Bachchan Nanda's mother-in-law, who is a well-known entrepreneur and daughter of...
