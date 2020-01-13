Global  

One Million Moms Mad At Burger King’s ‘Damn’ Ad

One Million Moms Mad At Burger King's 'Damn' Ad

One Million Moms Mad At Burger King’s ‘Damn’ Ad

Conservative activist group One Million Moms is demanding that Burger King remove or edit its advertisement because it contains the word “damn.”
'One Million Moms' group slams Burger King for using 'the d-word' in ad

Activist conservative group One Million Moms is taking aim at Burger King for using what it calls the...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Anti-LGBT hate group starts another petition, this time because Burger King said ‘damn’ six months ago

The religious anti-LGBT+ hate group American Family Association has started yet another petition,...
PinkNews - Published


DeansherryS

Sherry Dean 🌊 A Conservative Moms Group Is Really Upset Burger King Used The 'D-Word' In An Ad https://t.co/ueq3pohkqW 50 seconds ago

DrTimothyErick

Timothy Erick, Ph.D. Does this mean Burger King is cancelled? https://t.co/1S2cmleZVg 54 seconds ago

shoos4u

shoos4u RT @Ez4u2say_Janis: This is what happens patriarchy when you have a stay-at-home dingbat trophy wife with no education or purpose in 2020.… 2 minutes ago

RiverStroker

River Stroker 🏳️‍🌈 Going for lunch at Burger King today just to***off Million Moms then getting prices for lawn signs. Might get a… https://t.co/6TcQYEo0Hq 6 minutes ago

alandrummond2

alan drummond RT @misterscharf: A guy bites into a Burger King Whopper on a commercial and says "Damn, that's good." Evangelicals lose their minds. "Gr… 7 minutes ago

thrivelif3stlye

Thrive-Lifestyle RT @JulieGoodale: FFS. Hey, Million Moms, have you ever listened to your president?!?!? A conservative moms group has a beef with Burger K… 10 minutes ago

gloriaminott

Gloria Minott RT @HuffPost: The word "damn" is "destructive and damaging to impressionable children," according to One Million Moms. https://t.co/IVllvvi… 11 minutes ago

mctwinsmom

McTwinsMom RT @MelanieMetz6: Really Moms? Don't you think you should take that anger out on something R some1 that is really harming your children? Le… 12 minutes ago


Conservative Group Slams Burger King for Using 'the D-Word' in Ad [Video]Conservative Group Slams Burger King for Using 'the D-Word' in Ad

Conservative Group Slams Burger King for Using 'the D-Word' in AD One Million Moms is criticizing the fast food chain for use of the word "damn" in an ad last summer. The commercial was promoting..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:56

Group Slams Burger King For ‘D-Word’ In Commercial [Video]Group Slams Burger King For ‘D-Word’ In Commercial

Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on a conservative group of moms going after Burger King for one of its latest commercials.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:47

