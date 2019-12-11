Global  

Oscar Nominations 2020, Part 1

Actor/writer/producer Issa Rae and actor/producer John Cho present the nominations for Oscars 2020.

In part 1, they announce the nominees for: Actor in a Supporting Role, Actress in a Supporting Role, Costume Design, Film Editing, Original Score, Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing.

Watch The Oscars Live SUNDAY FEB 9 8e|5p on ABC!
Watch full episodes of The Oscars online at ABC.

Stream Oscar Nominations 2020, Part 1 instantly.




