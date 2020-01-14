Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Russian hackers targeted Burisma -cybersecurity firm

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:23s - Published < > Embed
Russian hackers targeted Burisma -cybersecurity firm

Russian hackers targeted Burisma -cybersecurity firm

Russian hackers reportedly targeted a Ukrainian energy company that plays a central role in Donald Trump&apos;s impeachment.

Jonah Green reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Russian hackers targeted Burisma amid impeachment inquiry, cyber firm says

The Russian military hackers began an attack in November on the firm, where Democratic presidential...
Politico - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsReutersReuters IndiaDelawareonlineNPR


Why the NYT thinks Russia hacked Burisma — and where the evidence is still shaky

Why the NYT thinks Russia hacked Burisma — and where the evidence is still shakyIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge The disastrous Democratic National Committee hack in 2016...
The Verge - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

DebraHange1

Debra Hange RT @Reuters: Russian hackers targeted Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company at the center of U.S. President Donald Trump’s impeachment case… 5 minutes ago

gabriel092000

Gambino RT @gabriel092000: RUSSIA IF YOUR LISTENING! REMEMBER THAT ONE? Russian hackers targeted Burisma amid impeachment inquiry, cyber firm says… 7 minutes ago

gabriel092000

Gambino RUSSIA IF YOUR LISTENING! REMEMBER THAT ONE? Russian hackers targeted Burisma amid impeachment inquiry, cyber firm… https://t.co/Fo8gLXl2dk 10 minutes ago

_tw33tz_

marginalia RT @ThePlumLineGS: Notorious NeoMcCarthyite @BernieSanders just released a strong statement condemning Russia over the news that Russian ha… 15 minutes ago

HelenTuttle

JAO RT @HelenTuttle: If you believe this, I've got some mountain property in Florida I'd like to sell you: Here We Go Again... What BS! - @NYTi… 17 minutes ago

SpacialK3

Spacial K ☄️ RT @BombshellDAILY: KREMLIN HACKERS ATTACK UKRAINE FOR TRUMP The company at the heart of the impeachment, is targeted by the identical inte… 22 minutes ago

Sludgeycourt

Courtney 🖤🦅 RT @guardian: Russian hackers targeted Burisma amid impeachment inquiry, cybersecurity firm says https://t.co/ZNf41ueDbf 38 minutes ago

nursingpins

Vernon Dutton RT @Erbears78: Can't they think of anything else?!🤣🤣 Here We Go Again... What BS! - NY Times Claims 'Russian Hackers From Military Unit GRU… 59 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.