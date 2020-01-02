Florida Police Cut Ties With Former Pittsburgh Steelers Wide Receiver Antonio Brown now < > Embed Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:34s - Published Florida Police Cut Ties With Former Pittsburgh Steelers Wide Receiver Antonio Brown After the latest outburst at law enforcement, a Florida police department is done with Antonio Brown. Katie Johnston reports.

