Ollie Williams quits Love Island villa

Ollie Williams has quit 'Love Island' after just three days in the villa after coming to the conclusion that he is still in love with his ex-girlfriend.
Love Island’s Ollie Williams ‘QUITS’ the show after three days in the villa

*Shock news for Love Island fans... * Love Island posh boy Ollie Williams has quit the reality...
Now - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsIndependentBrentwood GazetteThe CornishmanCornish Guardian


Love Island: Ofcom receives more than 200 complaints about 'trophy hunting' contestant

Thousands have also signed a petition to have Ollie Williams booted from the show
Independent - Published


LablanchFanny

FANNY27051983 RT @StopTheHunts: Love Island's Ollie Williams quits after three days amid trophy-hunting scandal Good, all hunters are scum. https://t.co… 9 seconds ago

Hawk_Fox_11

Hawk Fox RT @domdyer70: Love Island's Ollie Williams quits after three days amid trophy-hunting scandal https://t.co/zcQQ7GaozL 1 minute ago

SinclairPoli

poli RT @MetroUK: BREAKING: #LoveIsland's Ollie Williams 'quits the villa' after three days. https://t.co/WbqBenuZtq 3 minutes ago

_cinnaemon

nae RT @danwootton: EXCLUSIVE Controversial Love Island star Ollie Williams quits the show just three days into the series after realising he's… 9 minutes ago

lakers4ever777

Jessie Jones 'Love Island' contestant Ollie Williams quits show https://t.co/bjUOF500QM #LoveIsIand 14 minutes ago

jessiejones187

Jessie Jones Love Island: Ollie Williams quits the villa because he 'loves someone else' https://t.co/NjrW8iOYrw #LoveIsIand 15 minutes ago

tchevalier10

Leila Knight RT @rissalipstick: Love Island star Ollie quits after thousands sign petition following ‘trophy hunting’ claims | The Independent #GOOD thi… 17 minutes ago

triantafyllidi2

Επικαιρότητα - V - News V The moment Love Island's Ollie Williams QUITS after just three days because he's still 'in love with his ex' and… https://t.co/Siw5kipA7B 18 minutes ago

