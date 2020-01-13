Global  

Visa to Pay $5.3 Billion for Fintech Startup Plaid

Visa to Pay $5.3 Billion for Fintech Startup Plaid

Visa to Pay $5.3 Billion for Fintech Startup Plaid

Visa announced it is spending $5.3 billion to acquire fintech startup Plaid, a unicorn company that allows users to connect their bank accounts to different apps.
