BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Wants to Tackle Global Warming
Wants to Tackle Global Warming BlackRock, an American global
investment management corporation,
is the world's largest asset manager.
Fink, its founder and chief executive,
revealed in his annual letter to CEOs that the fund
will move toward more sustainable investments.
They will also move away from
investing in things that impact
climate change, such as coal.
Earlier this month, BlackRock joined a
coalition comprised of nearly 370
companies called Climate Action 100+.
The organization lobbies companies
to meet the Paris Agreement and
lower their carbon footprints.