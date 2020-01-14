Global  

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Wants to Tackle Global Warming

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Wants to Tackle Global Warming BlackRock, an American global investment management corporation, is the world's largest asset manager.

Fink, its founder and chief executive, revealed in his annual letter to CEOs that the fund will move toward more sustainable investments.

They will also move away from investing in things that impact climate change, such as coal.

Larry Fink, via 'Forbes' Larry Fink, via 'Forbes' Earlier this month, BlackRock joined a coalition comprised of nearly 370 companies called Climate Action 100+.

The organization lobbies companies to meet the Paris Agreement and lower their carbon footprints.
BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink has warned company boards to step up efforts to tackle climate...
Reuters - Published


