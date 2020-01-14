Global  

UK's Johnson to Huawei critics: 'Tell us what the alternative is'

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:13s - Published < > Embed
UK's Johnson to Huawei critics: 'Tell us what the alternative is'

UK's Johnson to Huawei critics: 'Tell us what the alternative is'

Washington has said intelligence-sharing may be at risk if the UK buys 5G equipment from Chinese tech giant Huawei.
Recent related news from verified sources

UK's Johnson says Huawei critics need to suggest alternatives

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said those opposed to the use of equipment made by China's...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India


Boris Johnson under pressure to block Huawei 5G access as US warns granting access would be 'madness'

PM challenges critics to 'tell us the alternative' as government prepares to make decision on Chinese...
Independent - Published


UK's Johnson says Huawei critics need to suggest alternatives [Video]UK's Johnson says Huawei critics need to suggest alternatives

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said those opposed to the UK using 5G equipment made by China’s Huawei need to say what the alternatives are. The comments came a day after the U.S. reportedly..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:33Published

