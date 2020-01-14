Global  

Europeans put Iran deal into formal dispute

Europeans put Iran deal into formal dispute

France, Britain, and Germany have triggered a mechanism that puts the Iran nuclear deal into dispute, which if no resolution is reached, could lead to a return to the U.N.

Sanctions it lifted.

Lucy Fielder reports.
Europeans to trigger Iran nuclear deal dispute mechanism

Britain, France and Germany will trigger the dispute resolution mechanism in the 2015 nuclear deal...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •FT.comAl Jazeera


U.S. supports Europe's Iran move on dispute mechanism but calls on it to fully abandon the deal - envoy

The United States supports Europe's move to initiate the dispute mechanism in Iran's nuclear deal,...
Reuters - Published


DevrimciYol6

Isyan Devrim RT @FakeWelt: Break all contact with the US lapdogs. They've done nothing to save JCPOA and everything to deceive Iran into believing they… 19 minutes ago

ReutersTV

Reuters TV Europeans put Iran deal into formal dispute https://t.co/iZd5vOAWkF https://t.co/PFmGZbtBqb 56 minutes ago

FakeWelt

Global Witness Break all contact with the US lapdogs. They've done nothing to save JCPOA and everything to deceive Iran into belie… https://t.co/fUxy8HB1RM 3 hours ago

VictorMorelle

Victor Morelle 🇪🇺 RT @Hugh_Pope: E3 🇫🇷🇩🇪🇬🇧 triggering Iran deal dispute clause risks empowering 🇮🇷 hardliners & new pressure on accord, @Rob_Malley tells med… 6 hours ago

Hugh_Pope

Hugh Pope E3 🇫🇷🇩🇪🇬🇧 triggering Iran deal dispute clause risks empowering 🇮🇷 hardliners & new pressure on accord, @Rob_Malley… https://t.co/z8gBR1Sqll 8 hours ago

ears001

AllEars001 @GuidoFawkes Trump has already said he's prepared to deal with Iran and encouraged then to enter into talks- it's j… https://t.co/UCk5iK5bQz 11 hours ago

lydon911

Miguel P RT @ulrichspeck: Europeans should enter into negotiations with the US about a wider approach, leading to a new deal with Iran -- just as Ma… 1 day ago

ulrichspeck

Ulrich Speck Europeans should enter into negotiations with the US about a wider approach, leading to a new deal with Iran -- jus… https://t.co/evfno0hXXq 1 day ago

