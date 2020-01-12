Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

BlackRock takes tougher stance on climate change

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:05s - Published < > Embed
BlackRock takes tougher stance on climate change

BlackRock takes tougher stance on climate change

BlackRock, the world's biggest investment manger, said it plans to step up efforts to tackle climate change in what CEO Larry Fink said would be a "fundamental reshaping of finance." Conway G.

Gittens reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

BlackRock takes tougher stance on climate change

Climate change can no longer be ignored by the world's investors and business leaders.... That's the call coming out Tuesday from BlackRock, the world's largest investment manger - with $7 trillion worth of assets under management.

In his annual letter to CEOs, BlackRock's influential chief executive Larry Fink not only warned company boards to step up efforts to tackle climate change, he said his firm intends to be part of a "fundamental reshaping of finance" and would end investments that jeopardize the environment such as thermal coal producers.

But Reuters Breakingviews columnist George Hay says Fink didn't come to this conclusion on his own.

SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH): GEORGE HAY, COLUMNIST, REUTERS BREAKINGVIEWS, SAYING: "What's certainly been the case in 2019 you saw it quite a lot was a lot of activists and more kind of sustainably-focused investors - calling out BlackRock and saying: 'you're not doing quite enough.

You need to do a bit more in terms of engaging with the companies that you invest in because you're such a big player and you've got a big role to play' and BlackRock was seen as not supporting enough of the climate-change related resolutions that these sustainable investors were making." PROTEST UPSOUND (OCTOBER 14, 2019): "BlackRock divest now!

BlackRock divest now!" Fink seems to have gotten the message and on Tuesday urged "every government, company and shareholder must confront climate change." Because of BlackRock's sheer size - activists praise the move as a possible game changer in the fight to tackle climate change that could encourage other large investors to do the same.

But said BlackRock must now back its new stance by voting in favor of proposals to get corporations to divest from operations that contribute to global warming - including efforts aimed at forcing lenders to stop providing financing to the fossil fuel industry.

No word yet from the investment giant on which companies it would pull investment money from and the size of those positions.



Recent related news from verified sources

BlackRock takes tougher stance on climate after activist heat

BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink has warned company boards to step up efforts to tackle climate...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •SeekingAlpha


'A fundamental reshaping of finance': The CEO of $7 trillion BlackRock says climate change will be the focal point of the firm's investing strategy

'A fundamental reshaping of finance': The CEO of $7 trillion BlackRock says climate change will be the focal point of the firm's investing strategy· The CEO of $7 trillion investment firm BlackRock said in his annual letter on Tuesday that climate...
Business Insider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Wants to Tackle Global Warming [Video]BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Wants to Tackle Global Warming

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Wants to Tackle Global Warming BlackRock, an American global investment management corporation, is the world's largest asset manager. Fink, its founder and chief..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:06Published

Lisbon kicks-off year as European Green Capital 2020 [Video]Lisbon kicks-off year as European Green Capital 2020

Lisbon kicks-off year as European Green Capital 2020

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.