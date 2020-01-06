Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Joaquin Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Joaquin Castro Endorses Elizabeth WarrenJoaquin Castro endorses Elizabeth Warren.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Julián Castro endorses Elizabeth Warren in presidential race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Obama administration housing chief Julián Castro is endorsing Elizabeth...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •NewsyCBC.caUSATODAY.comDaily CallerNPRIndependentFOXNews.comNYTimes.comTIME


Ex-Democratic candidate Castro endorses Warren for WH run

Washington, Jan 7 (IANS) Former Democrat candidate Julian Castro, who ended his campaign for the 2020...
Sify - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ScarletMagdalen

Scarlet🔥 #WitchesForWarren 🗽🌹🆘️🏳️‍🌈 RT @tombenning: .@JoaquinCastrotx – like his twin brother, @JulianCastro – endorses @ewarren for president https://t.co/Xx1l5ZyPaL 29 minutes ago

SarabiaTX

Alex Sarabia RT @thehill: JUST IN: Joaquin Castro joins brother, endorses Elizabeth Warren https://t.co/LPFlCsclSb https://t.co/kKbEv09r7u 33 minutes ago

hypervocal

hypervocal Joaquin Castro like his twin brother, Julin endorses Elizabeth Warren for president https://t.co/8NnLNhkDGz https://t.co/JyIku1uOPq 47 minutes ago

Qdog_8

B Howar @thehill JUST IN: Joaquin Castro joins brother, endorses Elizabeth Warren. ------ I Don't Know how many SUPPORTERS… https://t.co/TGzddt9sju 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Julián Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren For President [Video]Julián Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren For President

Castro announced the endorsement in a video posted to Twitter Monday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:43Published

Julián Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren [Video]Julián Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren

Julián Castro has endorsed Elizabeth Warren.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 03:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.