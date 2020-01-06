Global  

MGM Resorts Will Sell MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay Casinos

MGM Resorts Will Sell MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay Casinos

MGM Resorts Will Sell MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay Casinos

MGM Resorts announced it will be selling its MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay casinos in Las Vegas.

MGM Grand Las Vegas will be acquired by a joint venture of MGM Growth Properties and Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust for $2.5 billion.
MGM Resorts selling MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay for about $2.5B

LAS VEGAS (AP) — MGM Resorts International is selling the MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay resorts and...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBS News



MGM Resorts is Cashing in On Some of Its Hot Las Vegas Real Estate

The sale of MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay on the Vegas strip part of MGM's bigger plan to cash out real estate winnings, pay down debt and boost shareholder value.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:55Published

MGM hiring lifeguards

MGM Resorts is hiring for lifeguards at Mandalay Bay. There will be a job fair on Jan. 11.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:22Published

